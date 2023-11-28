Town of Davidson expected to approve renaming of I-77 interchange in Steph Curry’s honor

DAVIDSON, N.C. (WBTV) - In recognition of one of its favorite sons, a Mecklenburg County town is expected to pass a resolution to rename an I-77 interchange in honor of NBA superstar Stephen Curry on Tuesday night.

Curry, a graduate of Davidson College and a two-time NBA Most Valuable Player, would have the interchange at Exit 30 to Griffith Street named after him if the Town of Davidson formally approves the measure.

During the town board’s meeting on Oct. 10, former Davidson College president Dr. Tom Ross presented the proposal. According to the board’s Nov. 28 agenda, both the college and town staff are supportive of the measure.

Before the name change could officially be passed, the NC Department of Transportation (NCDOT), said a public comment session had to be held. That was held on Oct. 24, and on Nov. 14, town staff provided “historic storytelling and details on the interchange naming signage.” The final hurdle is the board’s approval.

The full resolution for the interchange name change can be read here.

The nine-time NBA All-Star was given a ceremonial key to the City of Charlotte last September. His iconic No. 30 jersey was also retired at Davidson only a few days earlier.

Curry spent most of his childhood in the Charlotte area, graduating from Charlotte Christian School before going on to play and break NCAA records at Davidson. He was drafted by the Golden State Warriors in 2009, and in addition to his two MVP awards, has won four NBA Finals. He remains one of the premier players in the league.

His father, Dell Curry, starred for the Charlotte Hornets from 1988-98, while his younger brother, Seth, played three seasons at Duke before carving out his own NBA career.

