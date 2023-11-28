PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Sheriff: 13-year-old brings gun to Rock Hill middle school

The teen was arrested for unlawful possession of a weapon on school property.
The teen was arrested for unlawful possession of a weapon on school property.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A 13-year-old brought a gun in his jacket pocket to a Rock Hill middle school Monday, according to the sheriff’s office.

The teen was arrested for unlawful possession of a weapon on school property; the incident happened at Castle Heights Middle School off Firetower Road.

Deputies say a student ‘saw something and said something,’ and authorities found the boy had a firearm in his coat pocket. The weapon was taken and cleared, and no threats or targets were made at the school, the sheriff’s office said.

CRIME: Man arrested after deadly shooting at makeshift Iredell Co. gun range, deputies say

In a note to parents Monday, Principal Cynthia Robinson thanked the student who spoke out, elaborating it is everyone’s responsibility to keep the community safe.

“If your student is feeling anxious or wants to speak with a counselor following today’s incident, please do not hesitate to reach out and let us know,” Robinson continued. “Our counseling team and mental health team welcome any students who need to talk.”

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bennie Deyon Anthony Calvin, 44, of Linwood was charged.
Traffic stop leads to recovery of stolen gun, drugs
The Carolina Panthers have fired head coach Frank Reich after the team got off to a...
Panthers fire coach Frank Reich amidst 1-10 start; other coaches let go
Federal court records show that Casey Parsons has been transferred out of federal prison after...
Federal prison time served, Casey Parsons now serving life in state prison
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Officials with the sheriff's office, along with animal control officers, successfully got the...
Dog missing for 2 months found alive on mountain by hikers, reunited with owner

Latest News

Featuring Jacona Hester & Nia Harden
Celebrate with the Town of Fort Mill's Holiday Events
Additional charges against the woman’s fiancé were also dismissed.
Charges dropped against woman punched in face by CMPD officer
Ever since 2010, Salisbury Police officers have made the rounds just before Christmas Day to...
Salisbury Police urge parents to fill out applications for free bikes
CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said the bruises to the woman's face are part of the investigation.
‘It’s what you expect’: All charges dropped against woman punched in face by CMPD officer