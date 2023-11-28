Sheriff: 13-year-old brings gun to Rock Hill middle school

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A 13-year-old brought a gun in his jacket pocket to a Rock Hill middle school Monday, according to the sheriff’s office.

The teen was arrested for unlawful possession of a weapon on school property; the incident happened at Castle Heights Middle School off Firetower Road.

Deputies say a student ‘saw something and said something,’ and authorities found the boy had a firearm in his coat pocket. The weapon was taken and cleared, and no threats or targets were made at the school, the sheriff’s office said.

In a note to parents Monday, Principal Cynthia Robinson thanked the student who spoke out, elaborating it is everyone’s responsibility to keep the community safe.

“If your student is feeling anxious or wants to speak with a counselor following today’s incident, please do not hesitate to reach out and let us know,” Robinson continued. “Our counseling team and mental health team welcome any students who need to talk.”

