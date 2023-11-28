Rufty Holmes Senior Center in Salisbury named tops in the state

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rufty-Holmes Senior Center was recently awarded the North Carolina Ann Johnson Senior Center of the Year award for service excellence. It is one of NC’s most prestigious awards, with many superb Senior Centers across North Carolina vying for the award.

Chair of the North Carolina Senior Center Alliance, Rich Zeck, was ecstatic for this year’s winner.

“Rufty-Holmes Senior Center mirrored the spirit of highest excellence and was the North Carolina Senior Center Alliance’s (NCSCA) choice for the 8th annual award,” Zeck said. “This wonderful senior center best exemplifies what it means to make a positive impact on older adults in their community. Their innovative programming, dedicated staff and commitment to our most treasured NC residents is inspiring and encourages other senior centers to step up their game. Senior Centers are the places where adults can find comfort, peace, and fellowship with others.”

In 2023, Rufty-Holmes Senior Center also received their fifth national Senior Center accreditation by the National Council on Aging and is a NC Senior Center of Excellence.

Rufty-Holmes Senior Center is a vital connection in Rowan County to aging well. The Center offers programs and services to engage in creating healthy mind, body, and community connections.

Rufty-Holmes Senior Center offers vibrant, action-packed options including a local fitness center, tasty dining sites, fun activities and travel, support groups and a place to make friends. Outreach services include Family Caregiver Support, Transportation, Medicare Insurance Counseling, Tax Assistance and so much more.

Over 3,000 Rowan County Older Adults love participating and are waiting to welcome you too! Rufty-Holmes Senior Center is open Mondays 8 am – 8 pm and Tuesdays through Friday, 8 am – 5 pm. The Center is at 1120 S. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Ave., Salisbury, NC. Phone: 704-216-7714.

Read the monthly newsletter to learn of the many programs and groups to get involved in. Check it out at www.ruftyholmes.org or pick up a newsletter under the carport anytime.

