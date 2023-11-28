Rowan-Salisbury Schools introduce new CTE Work-Based learning initiative

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan-Salisbury Schools’ Career and Technical Education (CTE) program is inviting local businesses to join their new Work-Based Learning Database, aimed at enriching student experiences through practical learning opportunities.

This initiative, utilizing the JobReadyWBL platform, facilitates seamless connections between students and local organizations.

The database offers a variety of work-based learning experiences, including internships, job shadows, and career fairs. It’s designed to bridge the gap between classroom learning and real-world applications, preparing students for successful careers in various industries.

Local employers are encouraged to register, providing details about available learning opportunities and organizational preferences. This will ensure a meaningful and relevant experience for both students and businesses.

The initiative also includes participation in district and school events, enhancing community involvement in shaping Rowan County’s future workforce.

Interested businesses can reach out to the CTE program for more information or to register. REGISTER HERE

