Rowan County maintains high credit rating status

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan County has announced its continued success in conservative fiscal leadership, as reflected in its recently affirmed “AA+” Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and General Obligation (GO) ratings by Fitch Ratings, Inc., a global leader in credit ratings and research.

According to a press release, maintaining “AA+” ratings reflects Rowan County’s “prudent fiscal management, strong financial position, and ultimately can have positive implications for the County’s ability to attract investments and secure financing at favorable terms.”

According to Fitch Ratings, “The county’s ample general fund reserve position, solid historical operating performance, and superior inherent budget flexibility supports its ability to maintain the highest gap-closing capacity. The county is expected to manage well through an economic downturn.”

County Manager Aaron Church stated, “Without the employees in the Finance Department’s dedication under the leadership of Anna Bumgarner, this would not be possible. Anna and her team work long hours and are dedicated to spending the taxpayers’ money with prudence.”

Church also credited the leadership of a fiscally conversative Board of Commissioners.

“The Commissioners continue to hold the line, make judicious decisions, and take the responsibility of handling tax dollars very seriously,” Church said. “Maintaining this stellar rating doesn’t happen without careful fiscal management. It takes disciplined elected officials and bright staff who work tirelessly while paying close attention to details.”

According to Fitch Ratings, Inc. “The county’s economy retains a notable manufacturing presence above the national average, [and] the employment base is diverse with notable healthcare and distribution employment opportunities.”

Such a strong evaluation from Fitch contributes to the overall economic health and growth of opportunity of the region, according to the press release.

Board Chairman Greg Edds praised his fellow commissioners and staff for continuing to work together over the years to enhance the county’s standing nationally.

