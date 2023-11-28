Roadway construction causing headaches for drivers along Brookshire Blvd.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Anyone who has traveled along Brookshire Boulevard lately has seen the problems - the road work and confusing directions causing traffic back-ups that are frustrating drivers.

This is happening near the intersection with Mount Holly-Huntersville Road. The nearly $11 million construction, according to some, is causing not only short fuses but in some cases traffic accidents.

Drivers are telling WBTV that depending on when they come through the area, traffic can be backed up for miles turning, what should only take a couple of minutes trip into nearly an hour-long ordeal.

“It’s an absolute nightmare,” Joel Parker, who travels the area on a regular basis and is no fan of what’s going on, said. “It’s taking you 20 to 30 minutes to go through two or three lights because you have so many people trying to merge and the construction going on it can be a real nightmare sometimes.”

The problem is the construction going on along Brookshire Boulevard near Mount Holly-Huntersville Road. Lane shifts, confusing turns and delays are wearing on driver’s nerves.

Tonya Blake says the pressure to get through the area during high peak hours is taxing.

“It feels like I’m constantly in a rush trying to get through the traffic,” Blake said.

Officials with the North Carolina Department of Transportation said crews are in the middle of a nearly $11 million project that when wrapped up will let traffic move through the area more smoothly.

The project includes widening the ramps on and off of Interstate 485 and widening some of the lanes along that stretch of Brookshire Boulevard.

“This is going to help maneuver people through that interchange as well.” Jennifer Goodwin, with the NCDOT, said.

Goodwin said the more people move into the area, the more needed the project is, and the numbers don’t lie.

Anyone driving the Brookshire north of I-485 is sharing the road with 46,000 other cars. Just down the road, there were 29,000 drivers on the roadway each day. Some people don’t mind the higher volume.

“I honestly can’t complain. I’m very lucky,” Jenny Foreman said.

Positive attitudes are good, especially when drivers hear the road will be like this through 2025.

“That’s a very long time,” Blake laughed.

“They have backed up their projects that I’m aware of for a year or two so I’m not surprised at all.” Melissa Schmidt said.

Officials said they’re doing what they can to ease the pain by only working at night and putting up barriers for safety. But it’s a scene drivers need to get used to.

