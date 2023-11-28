Police urge parents to fill out applications for free bikes

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Dozens of brand new bicycles are looking for a good home. It’s part of an annual bike giveaway in Salisbury, but this year, there are twice as many bikes as there are applications from parents.

The Salisbury Police Department and the Randy Marion car dealerships in Salisbury are partnering for the 22nd year of the giveaway.

Ever since 2010 Salisbury Police officers have made the rounds just before Christmas Day to give out brand new bicycles. Officer Shaneesha Smith is running the project this year.

“I’ve worked for the department for 5 and half years now, so as long as I’ve been here, I’ve been participating in the bike drive,” Smith said. “It’s just a small part of making kids smile for Christmas. Not all kids can afford a bike, not all parents can afford a bike, but if that’s something that we can just put a smile on their face in that moment, that’s why I love to do it.”

This year has been an exceptional year when it comes to the donation of new bikes. Last year there were 120, this year it’s a record, there are 180 new bikes to be given away. All of the bikes are on display in the showroom of Randy Marion Honda and Randy Marion Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram on Jake Alexander Blvd. in Salisbury.

“At last check we only had about 75 kids,” Smith said.

So police are encouraging parents to fill out an application. They want every one of these bikes to find a new home.

To be eligible to receive a bicycle:

-The child must reside in the City of Salisbury

-Be between the ages of 5-14

-Be present at the residence on the delivery day

The number of bicycles to be given out is limited and preference will be given to children of families who are in the most need of assistance. Applications are for families who have never qualified for a bicycle from the program. Completing the form does not guarantee you will receive a bicycle.

For more information or to complete an application: salisburync.gov/ChristmasBike.

Deadline is Monday, Dec. 11. Applications may close before the deadline date.

The bike giveaway began with the partnership of auto dealer Gerry Wood, who carried on the tradition until selling the dealerships to Randy Marion.

