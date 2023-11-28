Police: Student in jail after gun found in book bag at Wadesboro school

WADESBORO, N.C. (WBTV) – A student has been charged after bringing a gun to a Wadesboro school on Tuesday morning, police said.

The school resource officer recovered from a student’s book bag while going through a metal detector at Anson High School, according to the Wadesboro Police Department.

Officers said there have been no threats or acts of violence associated with the weapon’s discovery and all students, faculty and staff are safe.

The student was charged with possession of a weapon on school property and placed in the Anson County Jail, according to the department.

