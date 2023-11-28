PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Police: Student in jail after gun found in book bag at Wadesboro school

Officers said there have been no threats or acts of violence associated with the weapon’s discovery.
Police lights graphic.
Police lights graphic.(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WADESBORO, N.C. (WBTV) – A student has been charged after bringing a gun to a Wadesboro school on Tuesday morning, police said.

The school resource officer recovered from a student’s book bag while going through a metal detector at Anson High School, according to the Wadesboro Police Department.

Officers said there have been no threats or acts of violence associated with the weapon’s discovery and all students, faculty and staff are safe.

The student was charged with possession of a weapon on school property and placed in the Anson County Jail, according to the department.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates sent straight to your phone.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bennie Deyon Anthony Calvin, 44, of Linwood was charged.
Traffic stop leads to recovery of stolen gun, drugs
The Carolina Panthers have fired head coach Frank Reich after the team got off to a...
Panthers fire coach Frank Reich amidst 1-10 start; other coaches let go
Federal court records show that Casey Parsons has been transferred out of federal prison after...
Federal prison time served, Casey Parsons now serving life in state prison
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Officials with the sheriff's office, along with animal control officers, successfully got the...
Dog missing for 2 months found alive on mountain by hikers, reunited with owner

Latest News

The shooting happened at the River Valley Baptist Church on Sunday night.
Pastor charged after son accidentally shot by sibling in Burke Co. church parking lot
The Carolina Panthers owner described himself as someone with "extreme patience" outside of...
‘I do have patience’: Panthers owner Tepper proclaims his patience, vows to make team better
Sample of lithium-ion battery pouch for automobiles
350 new jobs coming to lithium-ion battery pouch plant to be built in Linwood
Raymond Jerel Callicutt, 42, was charged.
Man charged with murder of unborn child