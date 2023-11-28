PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Pastor charged after son accidentally shot by sibling in Burke Co. church parking lot

He’s been charged with a misdemeanor weapons offense.
The shooting happened at the River Valley Baptist Church on Sunday night.
The shooting happened at the River Valley Baptist Church on Sunday night.(Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) – A pastor has been charged after his son was accidentally shot in the head in a church parking lot in October.

Adam Vines has been charged with a misdemeanor weapons offense, the Burke County Clerk of Court confirmed.

The 2-year-old was accidentally shot by his sibling after the child got a hold of the weapon that was in the back of the pastor’s van, he previously said.

Child accidentally shot at church
‘He’s improving’: Father grateful after son accidentally shot by sibling at Burke Co. church
Toddler accidentally shot by sibling in Burke Co. church parking lot

According to the criminal summons, the firearm was stored or “left in a condition that the firearm could be discharged and the defendant knew or should have known that the minor would be able to gain access to the firearm.”

Earlier this month, Vines said his son was doing well and may get to come home soon.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bennie Deyon Anthony Calvin, 44, of Linwood was charged.
Traffic stop leads to recovery of stolen gun, drugs
The Carolina Panthers have fired head coach Frank Reich after the team got off to a...
Panthers fire coach Frank Reich amidst 1-10 start; other coaches let go
Federal court records show that Casey Parsons has been transferred out of federal prison after...
Federal prison time served, Casey Parsons now serving life in state prison
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Officials with the sheriff's office, along with animal control officers, successfully got the...
Dog missing for 2 months found alive on mountain by hikers, reunited with owner

Latest News

The Carolina Panthers owner described himself as someone with "extreme patience" outside of...
‘I do have patience’: Panthers owner Tepper proclaims his patience, vows to make team better
Police lights graphic.
Police: Student in jail after gun found in book bag at Wadesboro school
Sample of lithium-ion battery pouch for automobiles
350 new jobs coming to lithium-ion battery pouch plant to be built in Linwood
Raymond Jerel Callicutt, 42, was charged.
Man charged with murder of unborn child