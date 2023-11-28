NC ski resorts near opening dates after dealing with above-average temperatures

SUGAR MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WBTV) - A handful of North Carolina ski resorts are opening their slopes this week after warmer-than-normal temperatures forced them to open later this year.

Sugar Mountain Ski Resort is set to open its slopes on Tuesday, Nov. 28, its latest opening date since at least 2009. Appalachian Ski Mountain, which was originally supposed to open on Nov. 17, will open on Thursday, Nov. 30. Beech Mountain was supposed to open Nov. 24, but that date has been pushed back to Dec. 2.

According to WBTV Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin, El Nino, a pattern of warmer-than-normal sea water in the Pacific Equatorial region, has been building for several months.

Roughly speaking, a strong El Nino usually equates to a warmer-than-average winter in the Carolinas. El Nino can also bring more precipitation, but in the Carolinas, that often results in rain.

Finally though, temperatures have dropped enough to make and maintain snow in the North Carolina mountains.

Sugar Mountain currently has 10-30 inches of snow across its 20 trails and slopes. Beech Mountain and Appalachian Ski Mountain have also begun making snow as they anticipate the arrival of eager skiers.

