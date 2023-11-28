Man charged with murder of unborn child

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man charged in a home invasion in Rowan County last week now faces a new charge for the murder of an unborn child.

Raymond Jerel Callicutt, 42, was arrested on the new charge on Monday night. Callicutt was originally arrested on charges that he used a log to break into another man’s home earlier this month.

Deputies say the new charge came after an assault Callicutt reportedly committed on his ex-girlfriend. The attack led to the death of their unborn baby, according to the report.

Investigators said the baby, Josiah, was born on November 14, 2023, and lived less than twelve hours before succumbing to injuries from the assault.

Investigators determined that Callicutt had assaulted Josiah’s mother on November 11, 2023, at her home off W NC 152 Hwy near Atwell. The two had previously been in a relationship, and a verbal argument quickly turned physical, deputies say.

Days after the assault, the woman went to the hospital with concerning symptoms, and Josiah was born 24 weeks prematurely.

After his death, an autopsy was completed and the medical examiner determined that in addition to the records showing his mother had injuries, Josiah had injuries to his liver, brain, heart, and lungs. With those findings, the death was ruled a homicide due to blunt force trauma from an assault.

Detectives quickly gathered enough evidence against Callicutt and obtained the charge against him on November 27th. Callicutt was previously arrested by deputies on November 17th and served with warrants for breaking into the woman’s home on November 14th.

Callicutt is being held without bond at the Rowan County Jail and will have a first appearance in court on November 29th.

In the first incident, deputies say Callicutt had threatened the homeowner previously, saying that their “well pump might go out,” and that the “wind might pick up and blow their windows out.”

According to the report, Callicutt then broke into the home around 4 a.m. on Nov. 14, using a log to break a window. Callicutt reportedly then entered the home and began fighting with a man before breaking more windows on his way out.

Callicutt allegedly then ran into the woods. He was arrested three days later for the Nov. 14 incident, but also on outstanding warrants from other cases.

At that time Callicutt was charged with speeding, two counts of driving while license revoked, having an expired registration tag, operation of a vehicle without insurance, having an expired inspection, first-degree burglary, assault and injury to real property.

In August, Callicutt was arrested in Stanly County for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

