Local organization holds ‘community conversation’ with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte community is pushing to find common ground with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police after recent events have left some local residents feeling alienated from their local officers.

Khrystin Bryant, the president of the Urban League of Central Carolinas Young Professionals (ULCCYP) said Monday’s community conversation was sparked by the viral arrest earlier this month when an officer hit a woman multiple times at a bus stop leaving her bruised.

The ULCCYP-hosted event served as a platform for open dialogue addressing concerns between the community and local law enforcement.

News cameras were not allowed inside for most of the meeting, but the media was able to speak to people afterward about what was said inside and how they felt things went.

Those who attended the gathering said Monday night was a great start; however, there are still a few topics they would like to bring to the forefront.

“As a whole, as a unit, as a force, what is the plan to move forward? How do we move forward?” Joseph Keenan, a Charlotte resident and business owner asked. “Where we can build that trust with the community and the police department? That’s one thing that I want us to definitely continue pushing [is] that conversation.”

“What I do wish that we are able to have is more tactful discussion on the uses or how they interact with the community physically and what are the reforms in that process,” Bryant said.

Bryant said ULCCYP hopes to host more community conversation events in the future.

