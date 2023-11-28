‘I do have patience’: Panthers owner Tepper proclaims his patience, vows to make team better

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Just over 24 hours after firing his latest head coach, and in the midst of his sixth season as the Carolina Panthers’ owner, David Tepper addressed the media on Tuesday, proclaiming his patience and vying to make the team better.

Tepper, who bought the Panthers ahead of the 2018 season, is now on his sixth head coach, including interim ones, with Chris Tabor taking over for the fired Frank Reich. Amongst fans and league analysts, he has created a reputation of impatience. He insists, though, that he isn’t.

“There are reasons for each individual situation,” Tepper said when asked about the seemingly high number of firings. “I’m not going to get into the particulars. [But] I do have patience. My reputation away from this game is extreme patience.”

He said that if he could, he’d like to have a coach stay for 20 or 30 years. So far, he has yet to see a head coach stay for even three full seasons. His Major League Soccer club, Charlotte FC, hasn’t been much different. After two seasons of play, the team is looking for its third head coach.

“Every week I watch these games,” Tepper said. “I know what it is to be a fan…I understand the fans, and I understand their frustration, and I appreciate that. I can just say this: we will make it better. I’m not promising that’s going to happen tomorrow, but it may.”

Carolina’s increasingly unpopular owner said he shares the fans’ frustration, and vowed that “whatever it takes to make it better, we’re going to try to do.”

“There’s a lot that goes into what the success is on the field every week,” he said. “Some is roster, some is scheme, practice, a lot of things. Obviously things could be better in all phases of that, because the product on the field is not good enough right now. It just isn’t.”

When asked about his 30-63 record as an owner, a mark that is second-worst in the NFL since he purchased the team, he said it is “not good enough” and that “self-reflection” will be done.

“Things are constantly evolving and they will continue to evolve,” Tepper said. ”Trying to make things better is what you always try to do. Obviously that record’s not good enough. There’s no hiding it.”

Tasked with turning things around in the immediate future is Tabor, the team’s special teams coordinator. He has more than 25 years of coaching experience, with 15 coming at the professional level.

In his first actions in the interim role, Tabor made the decision to part ways with assistant coaches Josh McCown and Duce Staley on Monday.

He was unwilling to discuss the reasons why, but said he doesn’t believe staff changes, including the return of Thomas Brown as the offensive playcaller, will affect the play of rookie quarterback Bryce Young, a player Tepper defended and proclaimed his confidence in.

“We preferred Bryce. He was our number one pick, we had a lot of conviction,” Tepper said of this year’s No. 1 pick. “As far as Bryce Young is concerned…we are totally confident in that pick…I’m totally confident in agreeing with that pick.”

Aside from Young and the decision to fire McCown and Staley, Tabor spoke about the organizational turnaround as “a process,” something former coach Matt Rhule preached vehemently during his two-plus years as the Panthers’ head man.

“Today’s Tuesday. We gotta win today’s process to set us up for tomorrow,” Tabor said in his first news conference as the interim head coach. “If we can do those things, I always say that sets you up for success and gives you an opportunity for success on Sunday.”

Understanding that finding success in a lost season can be difficult for players and coaches to focus on, Tabor said the best thing they can do, if not for the team’s good, but their own, is to “be a pro” and play their best to create the best tape for their futures.

As for his own outlook, Tabor said he has not been assured of any potential shot at a long-term gig in Carolina, but said he wants to create a team known for playing hard over its last six games of the season.

“When you turn the tape on, I just want people to say that’s a classy, hard-hitting unit that plays with great unity,” Tabor said.

Creating unity in an organization and fanbase so seemingly fractured and frustrated could, though, be much easier said than done. Tabor will have his first chance at righting the ship when Carolina travels to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

