PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Handwritten license plate on stolen car leads to woman’s arrest, police say

The Benicia Police Department says an officer was patrolling when he saw “this beautifully...
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:00 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENICIA, Calif. (Gray News) - Police in California say a woman driving an allegedly stolen car was arrested after her handwritten license plate caught an officer’s attention.

The Benicia Police Department says an officer was patrolling about 1 a.m. Friday when he saw “this beautifully handwritten license plate.” A check showed the car had been reported stolen out of Alameda.

“Just FYI this is NOT a way to get one over on us,” the department wrote in a Facebook post. “Pro tip: At least make the ‘registration’ current.”

Police say the car’s driver, 38-year-old Angel Bolton, was arrested and booked without incident. She faces charges of possessing a stolen vehicle and possessing unlawful paraphernalia.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Carolina Panthers have fired head coach Frank Reich after the team got off to a...
Panthers fire coach Frank Reich amidst 1-10 start; other coaches let go
Bennie Deyon Anthony Calvin, 44, of Linwood was charged.
Traffic stop leads to recovery of stolen gun, drugs
Federal court records show that Casey Parsons has been transferred out of federal prison after...
Federal prison time served, Casey Parsons now serving life in state prison
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Officials with the sheriff's office, along with animal control officers, successfully got the...
Dog missing for 2 months found alive on mountain by hikers, reunited with owner

Latest News

According to a press release, such a strong evaluation from Fitch contributes to the overall...
Rowan County maintains high credit rating status
Authorities recovered the body of an 11-year-old girl from the debris of a landslide in...
11-year-old girl confirmed as 4th victim of Alaska landslide
Rufty-Holmes staff members include: Randy Crowell, Facilities, Ron Church, Community...
Rufty Holmes Senior Center in Salisbury named tops in the state
A local organization holds ‘community conversation’ with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police
Local organization holds ‘community conversation’ with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police