Found Safe: Gaston County Police drone helps locate missing juvenile

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:06 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A Gaston County Police drone helped find a missing juvenile on Monday.

The person was found in the Fairview Drive and Dallas Bessemer City Highway area.

Police say they were asked to assist in regards to a missing, endangered juvenile, as the runaway was believed to have scurried into the woods.

Drone unit pilots found the missing youngster with thermal technology, eventually guiding officers to the missing persons’ exact location.

Once found, the juvenile was taken to EMS for treatment.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

