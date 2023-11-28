PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Deputies: Man arrested after deadly shooting at makeshift Iredell Co. gun range

The shooting happened on Nov. 18 in the area of Nance Farm Road near Mooresville.
Herbert Mark Potts was arrested at his home on Monday.
Herbert Mark Potts was arrested at his home on Monday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 2:36 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – A man has been charged following a deadly shooting earlier this month at a makeshift gun range in Iredell County, authorities said.

The shooting happened on Nov. 18 in the area of Nance Farm Road near Mooresville, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Medical personnel pronounced 46-year-old David Shane Nance dead at the scene.

Investigators said Herbert Mark Potts, 63, of Mooresville, called 911 and identified himself as the shooter.

During an interview, Potts said the shooting occurred after a fight between himself and the victim, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Monday, Potts was arrested at his home on a warrant for felony first-degree murder, deputies said.

He was taken to the Iredell County Detention Center and issued no bond.

