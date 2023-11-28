Davie Co. man to serve 50 years in prison for having and producing child sex abuse material

DAVIE COUNTY N.C. (WBTV) - A Mocksville man was sentenced today to 600 months in prison after pleading guilty to production and distribution of child pornography, announced United States Attorney Sandra J. Hairston of the Middle District of North Carolina (MDNC).

According to court records, in September 2021 the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) received a cybertip that an individual in Davie County, North Carolina was uploading and distributing child pornography.

Law enforcement investigated and determined Steven Tyler Smith, 24, was responsible. Based upon a forensic review, Smith had a total of more than 1,500 images and videos of child sexual exploitation.

The investigation further revealed that Smith sexually abused a 15-18 month old child and shared videos and images of the abuse with others online.

Smith was sentenced to a 600-month term of imprisonment followed by 20 years of supervised release by the Honorable Thomas D. Schroeder, United States District Judge in the United States District Court for the MDNC.

In addition to prison time, Smith was ordered to pay restitution to victims totaling $91,000 and special assessments totaling $5,200.

He pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography and one count of distribution of child pornography on April 4, 2023.

The case was investigated by the Department of Homeland Security and the Davie County Sheriff’s Office and was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys K. P. Kennedy Gates and Lindsey Freeman.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Led by United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.

For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.

