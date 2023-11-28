Chilly weather and sunshine sticks around as breezy conditions pick up

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Another chilly morning is in the forecast as winds pick up and sunshine sticks around.

Tuesday : Cold and breezy

Wednesday : Plenty of sunshine, still cold

Late Week/Weekend: Warmer, but rain chances return

Tuesday will get off to a cold start with morning temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Winds will be strong today with gusts around 20 mph possible in Charlotte area and near 40-50 mph in the mountains where a wind advisory is in place until 1 p.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny skies with highs topping out in the upper 40s and low 50s are in the forecast.

Through most of the week, temperatures will be running well below average with highs around 50 and overnight lows dipping into the 20s for most.

Late-week things will start to change as we are tracking our next chance for measurable rainfall and some above average temperatures, with highs climbing back into the 60s. At this point it looks like 1-2 inches of rain will be possible.

