Charlotte Airport welcomes two 25-foot-tall reindeer for holidays

The two feature about 3,000 lights and 125 decorative stars.
They weigh in at 1,500 pounds each and stand at 25-feet-tall.
They weigh in at 1,500 pounds each and stand at 25-feet-tall.
By Connor Lomis
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 3:04 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Douglas International Airport welcomed two massive reindeer for the holiday season.

Orville and Wilbur, who weigh in at 1,500 pounds each and stand at 25 feet tall, can be found at the airport’s Atrium.

The two feature about 3,000 lights and 125 decorative stars.

“[They’re] the perfect backdrop for a fun, holiday selfie!” the airport wrote.

