All charges dropped against woman punched in face by CMPD officer
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charges against a woman punched in the face by a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer have been dropped, according to her attorney, Lauren Newton.
Additional charges against the woman’s fiancé were also dismissed.
All the charges stemmed from a viral video of the woman’s violent arrest, which shows an officer delivering more than a dozen strikes to her knee and legs.
The woman, Christina Pierre, was arrested by officers, along with her fiancé, Anthony Lee, around 2:00 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14. CMPD has said the pair were smoking marijuana while waiting for the bus at a stop in the area of South Tryon Street and Arrowood Road in Steel Creek.
The officer that punched Pierre in the face was in response to what CMPD says was the woman striking him first, a police spokeswoman confirmed. The department’s full statement regarding the situation was released Thursday, Nov. 16, and can be read below:
Newton released pictures showing a large bruise on Pierre’s left cheek and told Chief Investigative Reporter Nick Ochsner that she had spoken with an eyewitness who said she saw the first officer on-scene punch Pierre in the face.
“What we know from a witness, a witness that was there on scene, a white woman who’s seen in the video, is that the first officer cold-cocked Miss Pierre,” Newton said.
At a press conference held Wednesday, Nov. 15, CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said he could not explain how Pierre’s face was injured but did not rule out that she was punched or that it was injured while she was on the ground.
“There’s a couple of different thoughts out there from watching the body-worn camera. There’s nothing that’s very clear and visible, whether an officer struck her,” Jennings said about those injuries.
“To everyone and to our community, I get it. I understand the outrage. I understand the emotions that come when you look at a video that involves an officer who is punching a female who we’re trying to make the arrest and subdue,” Jennings said. “I understand that.”
Anthony Lee was originally charged with the following:
- Carrying a concealed weapon
- Resist/delay/obstruct
- Possession of marijuana
Christina Pierre was originally charged with the following:
- Assault on a government official
- Resist/delay/obstruct
- Possession of marijuana
Newton said her client has begun to heal from the ordeal.
“She is traumatized. This is her first encounter with the law. She’s a law-abiding citizen,” Newton said. “She is a happy-go-lucky woman who dutifully served CMPD officers every day at Bojangles with a smile. She’s a law-abiding citizen. This is her first ever arrest or charge.”
