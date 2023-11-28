CFPB: Bank of America fined $12M for providing false mortgage information

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Bank of America has been ordered to pay a $12 million penalty for submitting false mortgage lending information to the federal government, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau announced Tuesday.

For at least four years, hundreds of Bank of America loan officers failed to ask mortgage applicants certain demographic questions as required under federal law, according to the CFPB. They then falsely reported that the applicants had chosen not to respond.

Under the order, Bank of America, which is headquartered in Charlotte, must pay $12 million into the CFPB’s victims relief fund, the organization announced.

“Bank of America violated a federal law that thousands of mortgage lenders have routinely followed for decades,” CFPB Director Rohit Chopra said in a statement. “It is illegal to report false information to federal regulators, and we will be taking additional steps to ensure that Bank of America stops breaking the law.”

The Home Mortgage Disclosure Act requires mortgage lenders to report information about loan applications and originations to the CFPB and other regulators, a news release stated.

Regulators said the CFPB’s review of Bank of America’s HMDA data collection practices found that the bank was submitting false data, including falsely reporting that mortgage applicants were declining to answer demographic questions.

Specifically, hundreds of Bank of America loan officers reported that 100% of mortgage applicants chose not to provide their demographic data over at least a three-month period, according to the CFPB.

“In fact, these loan officers were not asking applicants for demographic data, but instead were falsely recording that the applicants chose not to provide the information,” a news release stated.

Bank of America also did not ensure that its mortgage loan officers accurately collected and reported the demographic data required under HMDA.

