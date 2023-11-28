PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

CFPB: Bank of America fined $12M for providing false mortgage information

Hundreds of Bank of America loan officers failed to ask mortgage applicants certain demographic questions as required under federal law.
The fine against Bank of America was announced Tuesday.
The fine against Bank of America was announced Tuesday.(Source: Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Bank of America has been ordered to pay a $12 million penalty for submitting false mortgage lending information to the federal government, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau announced Tuesday.

For at least four years, hundreds of Bank of America loan officers failed to ask mortgage applicants certain demographic questions as required under federal law, according to the CFPB. They then falsely reported that the applicants had chosen not to respond.

Under the order, Bank of America, which is headquartered in Charlotte, must pay $12 million into the CFPB’s victims relief fund, the organization announced.

“Bank of America violated a federal law that thousands of mortgage lenders have routinely followed for decades,” CFPB Director Rohit Chopra said in a statement. “It is illegal to report false information to federal regulators, and we will be taking additional steps to ensure that Bank of America stops breaking the law.”

The Home Mortgage Disclosure Act requires mortgage lenders to report information about loan applications and originations to the CFPB and other regulators, a news release stated.

Regulators said the CFPB’s review of Bank of America’s HMDA data collection practices found that the bank was submitting false data, including falsely reporting that mortgage applicants were declining to answer demographic questions.

Specifically, hundreds of Bank of America loan officers reported that 100% of mortgage applicants chose not to provide their demographic data over at least a three-month period, according to the CFPB.

“In fact, these loan officers were not asking applicants for demographic data, but instead were falsely recording that the applicants chose not to provide the information,” a news release stated.

Bank of America also did not ensure that its mortgage loan officers accurately collected and reported the demographic data required under HMDA.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates sent straight to your phone.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bennie Deyon Anthony Calvin, 44, of Linwood was charged.
Traffic stop leads to recovery of stolen gun, drugs
The Carolina Panthers have fired head coach Frank Reich after the team got off to a...
Panthers fire coach Frank Reich amidst 1-10 start; other coaches let go
Federal court records show that Casey Parsons has been transferred out of federal prison after...
Federal prison time served, Casey Parsons now serving life in state prison
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Officials with the sheriff's office, along with animal control officers, successfully got the...
Dog missing for 2 months found alive on mountain by hikers, reunited with owner

Latest News

Additional charges against the woman’s fiancé were also dismissed.
Charges dropped against woman punched in face by CMPD officer
Ever since 2010, Salisbury Police officers have made the rounds just before Christmas Day to...
Salisbury Police urge parents to fill out applications for free bikes
CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said the bruises to the woman's face are part of the investigation.
Charges dropped against woman punched in face by CMPD officer
Steven Tyler Smith, 24, will serve 50 years in prison.
Davie Co. man to serve 50 years in prison for having and producing child sex abuse material
Alex Murdaugh sits in a Beaufort County courtroom Friday morning at a pretrial hearing...
Judge accepts plea deal, sentences Murdaugh on financial crime charges