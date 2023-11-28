PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Baking stuffed French toast with ‘Heart and Soul’

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:15 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - QC Life has a breakfast treat you can make to start your morning off right!

Chef Lisa Brooks, executive chef of Heart & Soul Personal Chef Service, joined QC Life to give instructions on how to make the delicious stuffed French Toast.

Chef Brooks also encourages viewers to check out Heart and Soul Hacks, a website dedicated to giving tips and instructions on some of her favorite dishes.

You can also follow her on Instagram at heartsoulchef.

Very Berry Stuffed French Toast

Ingredients:

  • 8 oz whipped cream cheese
  • 1 tablespoon packed brown sugar
  • 8 slices of Brioche bread
  • 4 eggs
  • 2 cups cream (or half & half)
  • 1 tsp cinnamon
  • ½ tsp nutmeg
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • 2 tbsp butter

Directions:

  • Mix softened cream cheese with brown sugar in a bowl until blended. Spread ¼ cup of cream cheese mixture on each of four slices of brioche. Top each with other slice of bread
  • Whisk together eggs, cream, cinnamon, nutmeg and vanilla until well blended. Dip sandwiches in egg mixture, soaking for about one minute on each side.
  • Melt butter in a nonstick skillet over medium-low heat. Place sandwiches in skillet. Cook for four to five minutes per side or until golden brown. Serve with fresh assorted berries and warm syrup.

Chef’s Tip: For crisper French toast, “stale” your bread in a warm oven prior to making sandwiches

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

