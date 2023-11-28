Bae’s Burgers opening restaurant in Mooresville

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A familiar burger has found a new home just north of Charlotte

In 2021, the Bae’s Burgers food truck came to the station to share one of their famous Boss Burgers.

Owners Fabian Elmes and Claire Connelly had recently moved their food truck from Miami to Queen City.

After the success of the food truck, just this year, the company transitioned from the truck to a dine-in restaurant in the heart of Mooresville.

QC Life went to check out the burger spot’s new building.

