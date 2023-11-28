PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Bae’s Burgers opening restaurant in Mooresville

The award-winning food truck recently opened a dine-in shop in the downtown area
The award-winning food truck recently opened a dine-in shop in the downtown area
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 9:23 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A familiar burger has found a new home just north of Charlotte

In 2021, the Bae’s Burgers food truck came to the station to share one of their famous Boss Burgers.

Owners Fabian Elmes and Claire Connelly had recently moved their food truck from Miami to Queen City.

After the success of the food truck, just this year, the company transitioned from the truck to a dine-in restaurant in the heart of Mooresville.

QC Life went to check out the burger spot’s new building.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Carolina Panthers have fired head coach Frank Reich after the team got off to a...
Panthers fire coach Frank Reich amidst 1-10 start; other coaches let go
Bennie Deyon Anthony Calvin, 44, of Linwood was charged.
Traffic stop leads to recovery of stolen gun, drugs
Federal court records show that Casey Parsons has been transferred out of federal prison after...
Federal prison time served, Casey Parsons now serving life in state prison
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Officials with the sheriff's office, along with animal control officers, successfully got the...
Dog missing for 2 months found alive on mountain by hikers, reunited with owner