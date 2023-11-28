10K customers without power near Lake Norman

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – It could be several hours before power is restored to thousands of residents in the Lake Norman area.

Roughly 10,000 customers are without power around Lake Norman, according to Duke Energy’s outage map.

The estimated time of restoration is between 4:45 and 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Duke Energy crews said the cause of the outage is currently unknown.

