Week gets off to cool, sunny start before rain chances return this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This week will get off to a cool and sunny start before chance for rain returns late in the week.

Monday : AM clouds/fog, then sunny and cool

Tuesday : Mostly sunny, cold

Wednesday: Plenty of sunshine, still cold

We will start the workweek off with some patchy fog and low clouds. After some overnight/late evening showers yesterday, this will allow the roadways to stay wet to start the commute. Temperatures will start the day in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Monday's high temperatures (WBTV First Alert Weather)

Clouds will move out this morning and we will see sunny skies for the afternoon with highs only warming up into the mid-50s.

Midweek temperatures will be running well below average with highs around 50 and overnight lows dipping into the 20s for most.

Late-week things will start to change as we are tracking our next chance for measurable rainfall and some above average temperatures, with highs climbing back into the 60s

Have a great day!

- Meteorologist Eric Garlick

