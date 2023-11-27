PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Traffic stop leads to recovery of stolen gun, drugs

Police say serial number scratched off on stolen handgun
Bennie Deyon Anthony Calvin, 44, of Linwood was charged.
Bennie Deyon Anthony Calvin, 44, of Linwood was charged.
By David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:32 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ROWN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A traffic stop near I-85 in Rowan County resulted in the recovery of a stolen gun and drugs, according to law enforcement.

Bennie Deyon Anthony Calvin, 44, of Linwood, was charged with false imprisonment, two counts of assault on a female, communicating threats, injury to personal property, maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for controlled substances, possessing a stolen firearm, altering the serial number of a firearm, possession of up to 0.5 ounces of marijuana, driving while his license was revoked, signal or movement violation, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of trafficking in cocaine. Bond was set at $225,000.

The incident happened on Friday, November 17, when police made a traffic stop on the exit 79 on-ramp to Interstate 85. According to the report, a Salisbury Police Department K9 was used to search the car. Police say the K9 alerted to the presence of drugs on the passenger side of the car.

Rowan Sheriff’s deputies then searched the vehicle. They say they found a Dewalt tool bag with a glass smoking pipe, a substance that appeared to be burnt marijuana, and marijuana gummies. On the driver’s side of the vehicle police say they found a small blue box behind the seat containing a Taurus G2c 9mm handgun.

Police say the last digit of the first half of the serial number on the gun had been scratched off. The gun was found to have been reported stolen.

Another box was found behind the driver’s seat containing multiple bags of cocaine and a digital scale.

Calvin is due in court on Wednesday.

