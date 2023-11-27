PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour movie will be available to rent Dec. 13, including more songs

Taylor Swift performs at the Monumental stadium during her Eras Tour concert in Buenos Aires,...
Taylor Swift performs at the Monumental stadium during her Eras Tour concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023.(Natacha Pisarenko | AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Are you ready for it?

Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour Concert Film will be available to watch at home very soon.

On Monday morning, Swift announced on social media that the movie will be available to rent on demand starting Dec. 13, which happens to be her 34th birthday.

“Well, so, basically I have a birthday coming up and I was thinking a fun way to celebrate the year we’ve had together would be to make The Eras Tour Concert Film available for you to watch at home!” Swift wrote on Instagram.

Fans will be treated to an extended version of the theatrical release, which had cut a handful of songs from the setlist from the concert in Los Angeles.

Swift’s songs “Wildest Dreams,” “The Archer” and “Long Live” were cut from the theatrical version of the film but will be included in the extended release available to rent, she said.

However, “Cardigan,” the biggest single from her album “Folklore,” will still be notably absent from the extended version of the film.

Fans on social media are speculating that “Cardigan” could be included in the final release of the film when it becomes available to buy or stream.

There is no word on when that will be.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the sheriff's office, along with animal control officers, successfully got the...
Dog missing for 2 months found alive on mountain by hikers, reunited with owner
Federal court records show that Casey Parsons has been transferred out of federal prison after...
Federal prison time served, Casey Parsons now serving life in state prison
Life at Sea Cruises says it had to cancel its three-year inaugural cruise because it doesn't...
The 3-year cruise is canceled, leaving guests out hundreds of thousands of dollars
CFD assisted the Steele Creek Fire Department in fighting the fire that occurred in the 1300...
3 firefighters injured in Steele Creek house fire Sunday morning
Chris Nagus said he saw a mess outside his train window, looking out at trash, construction...
View from this ‘Polar Express’ train ride not so jolly for families, riders say

Latest News

Former and current U.S. Secret Service agents carry casket of former first lady Rosalynn Carter...
Services for former first lady Rosalynn Carter begin
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu paid a rare visit to troops inside the Gaza Strip,...
Israel-Hamas truce to be extended for 2 more days, Qatari foreign ministry spokesman says
500 pounds of dog food was stolen from a shelter in Pennsylvania.
500 pounds of dog food stolen from shelter
Police are searching for three suspects accused of stealing Christmas lights in Lowell.
Police: Suspects accused of stealing cords for Christmas lights in Gaston County