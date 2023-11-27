PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Snowfall is declining across the globe, scientists say

FILE - New analysis and maps from NOAA climate scientists show snowfall is declining globally.
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - New analysis and maps from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration climate scientists show snowfall is declining globally.

Scientists blame rising temperatures from human-caused climate change.

They say a warmer world means precipitation is more likely to fall as rain than snow.

According to the data, there has been a 2.7% decline in annual global snowfall since 1973. It is the most notable in the area north of the tropics and south of the Arctic, where most of the world’s population resides.

While we might be seeing extreme winter storms in some areas, scientists warn that will decrease as the years go on.

A major concern from this trend is the impact on water supplies from snowpack melting.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the sheriff's office, along with animal control officers, successfully got the...
Dog missing for 2 months found alive on mountain by hikers, reunited with owner
Federal court records show that Casey Parsons has been transferred out of federal prison after...
Federal prison time served, Casey Parsons now serving life in state prison
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Life at Sea Cruises says it had to cancel its three-year inaugural cruise because it doesn't...
The 3-year cruise is canceled, leaving guests out hundreds of thousands of dollars
CFD assisted the Steele Creek Fire Department in fighting the fire that occurred in the 1300...
3 firefighters injured in Steele Creek house fire Sunday morning

Latest News

Three ways to save this holiday season
Three ways to save this holiday season
FILE - Google logos are shown when searched on Google in New York, Sept. 11, 2023. Google will...
Google will start deleting ‘inactive’ accounts in December. Here’s what you need to know
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden greet Massachusetts State Police on the tarmac...
Biden to convene new supply chain council and announce 30 steps to strengthen US logistics
Three ways to save this holiday season
The Carolina Panthers have fired head coach Frank Reich after the team got off to a...
Panthers fire coach Frank Reich amidst 1-10 start; other coaches let go