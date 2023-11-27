Services and ceremonies honoring Rosalynn Carter | Here’s how you can watch

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A week after her death, Rosalynn Carter, wife of former President Jimmy Carter and an accomplished humanitarian, will be laid to rest.

From Monday to Wednesday, a series of ceremonies and tributes stretching across the state — including in Atlanta — will honor her. Here is the full schedule:

Monday, Nov. 27: Wreath-laying ceremony and lie in repose

On Monday, the Carter family motorcade will go to the Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, where Rosalynn’s remains will be transferred to a hearse. At 11 a.m., the motorcade will arrive at the Rosalynn Carter Health and Human Sciences Complex at Georgia Southwestern State University for the wreath-laying ceremony.

The motorcade will then travel to the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta, where Rosalynn will lie in repose. The repose service will take place in the lobby at 3:30 p.m., and the public is invited to pay their respects from 6 - 10 p.m.

Parking and a shuttle are available at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, but spots are limited. You can see more transportation options here.

Tuesday, Nov. 28: Departure ceremony and private tribute service

On Tuesday, Rosalynn’s remains will leave the Carter Presidential Center in a ceremony scheduled for 11:30 a.m. The motorcade will then go to Glenn Memorial Church at Emory University, where an invite-only tribute service will be held.

Wednesday, Nov. 29: Private funeral service and burial

On Wednesday, the funeral procession will return to Plains, Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter’s hometown. At 11 a.m., a service for family and friends is scheduled at Maranatha Baptist Church, where the Carters attended and taught for decades. Then at 12:30 p.m., Rosalynn’s casket will leave for a private burial at the Carters’ family home.

How can I watch the memorial services for Rosalynn Carter?

Atlanta News First will be covering the services live on television and on our ANF+ livestreams, which you can watch on our website, on Youtube or on Roku and Fire TV. We will also report on the events online.

If you’d like to honor Rosalynn Carter in person, you can attend one of the public ceremonies or visit one of the motorcade routes. Monday’s motorcade starts in Plains and ends at The Carter Presidential Center in Atlanta. You can see the full route here. On Wednesday, the motorcade starts at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, goes down Bond Street and then follows Highway 280.

You can also sign a condolence book at Georgia Southwestern State University, the Plains Welcome Center, Plains High School and the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum.

