Santa + Safety: A Cabarrus County EMS holiday bash

Cabarrus EMS kicks off the holiday season with safety and fun
The 30,000-square-foot facility on Cabarrus Avenue West (home of the former Cabarrus County...
The 30,000-square-foot facility on Cabarrus Avenue West (home of the former Cabarrus County Fairgrounds) had its grand opening on October 4, 2023.(Cabarrus County)
By David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - This holiday season, Cabarrus County EMS is teaming up with the man of the hour for Santa + Safety: An EMS Holiday Bash.

On Saturday, December 2 from 9 a.m. to noon, the new EMS headquarters will be filled with free, festive fun for Cabarrus residents.

Combining the magic of the season with essential safety skills, attendees can expect to learn the gift of saving a life in just minutes. Certified instructors will guide attendees through quick and effective CPR practices.

Also during the event, attendees can build Frosty without the chill using the snowman simulator in the state-of-the-art immersion training room.

And to make the experience even sweeter, milk and cookies will be available, courtesy of Show Me Your Teeth Photography.

As attendees are busy creating lasting memories, they’ll also be able to pose for complimentary pictures with Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

Professional photos will also be available for purchase.

Cabarrus County EMS Headquarters

The 30,000-square-foot facility on Cabarrus Avenue West (home of the former Cabarrus County Fairgrounds) had its grand opening on October 4, 2023.

The celebration doubled as the kickoff to the organization’s 50th anniversary.

The new facility features ample training space, a modular lecture hall, multiple conference rooms, a fitness center, large ambulance bays and more. The centrally located building is now a hub for the 160-plus EMS staff serving the ever-growing Cabarrus community.

