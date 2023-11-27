Rowan Chamber December meeting to focus on ‘10 Minute Mindfulness’

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan Chamber of Commerce has announced that Tara Nylese, an expert on “Ten Minute Mindfulness”, will speak at the Power In Partnership (PIP) breakfast on Thursday, December 14, at 7:30 a.m. at Trinity Oaks (728 Klumac Rd.).

Rowan Helping Ministries and Rowan Meals on Wheels will sponsor the Dec. PIP.

Nylese is the local best-selling author of Mindfulness in Everyday Life, which earned top recognition in Amazon’s Business Health & Stress category, and in Work-Life Balance. She founded the Ten Minute Mindfulness Program as a short and straightforward method to improve mental and emotional well-being in personal and professional lives.

As a career-long scientist in large corporations, a lecturer, and a trainer, Tara takes a scientific approach to workplace wellness with empowerment training for results-driven organizational success.

Other PIP speakers include top North Carolina elected officials and business leaders. The dates for the rest of the PIP season are: Jan. 18; Feb. 15; March 21; April 18; and, May 16. The Chamber’s popular Power Card will once again be offered for those who would like to take advantage of the PIP frequent attender program. Power Card holders receive a discounted price for the series and do not have to make a reservation each month.

The Chamber’s breakfast programs average over 120 attendees each month. Sponsors will have the exclusive marketing rights to the banquet room and provide a five-minute sponsor profile on their company. Partner agencies will share updates with the local business leaders and address issues of concern for the entire region.

The Leadership Rowan Class will start their day at the breakfast and then venture out for each day’s session focused on a different aspect of the community.

If you are not a Power Card holder, individual reservations are welcome; however, the reservation deadline is Tues., Dec. 12 by 12 p.m. (noon). The cost is $20 for members and $40 for non-members. The price includes the cost of breakfast and the program.

Contact the Chamber for reservations at 704.633.4221 or info@rowanchamber.com or www.rowanchamber.com

