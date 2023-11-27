Panthers fire coach Frank Reich amidst 1-10 start

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Carolina Panthers have fired head coach Frank Reich after getting off to a 1-10 start in his first season with the team.

The team confirmed the firing on Monday morning.

“I met with Coach Reich this morning and informed him that he will not continue as head coach of the Carolina Panthers,” owner David Tepper said in a statement. “I want to thank Frank for his dedication and service, and we wish him well.”

Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will serve as the interim head coach while senior assistant Jim Caldwell will serve as a special advisor to offensive coordinator Thomas Brown, who will take over playcalling duties.

Prior to his time with the Panthers, Reich served as the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts from 2018-22, and as an offensive coordinator with the Chargers and Eagles for the four seasons before.

Considered an offensive coach, Reich led his team to very low offensive numbers in the league.



- 30th in yds per game

- 29th in points per game

- 28th in rush yards per game

- 29th in pass yards per game



For more follow @WBTV_News #Panthers — Jorge Andrés (@IBThatRaspOnTV) November 27, 2023

When he was hired by Carolina, Reich was tasked with revamping a Panthers offense that has struggled for the past several years. He was unable to do that, with the offense becoming worse in virtually all aspects, winning just one game.

Under his watch, the Panthers ranked 29th and 30th in points and yards per game, and have not scored more than 15 points since Oct. 15. Carolina has score more than 20 points in just three of its 11 games this season.

Reich had been under fire from fans for weeks, with the offensive woes clearly holding the team back. The Panthers’ defense, which ranks sixth in yards allowed, has kept them in several games this year, including Sunday’s against the Tennessee Titans. Another pitiful offensive showing in Nashville, though, proved to be the metaphorical nail in Reich’s coffin.

NFL owners have proven to be less-than-patient with first-year head coaches recently. Just last season, the Denver Broncos fired then head coach Nathaniel Hackett after 15 games. He had a 4-11 record during his time in command. A year earlier, in 2021, the Jacksonville Jaguars fired Urban Meyer after getting off to a 2-11 start.

A handful of other coaches, including two from the Houston Texans -- David Culley in 2021 and Lovie Smith in 2022, have been fired immediately after their first years as head coaches.

Carolina was not expected to seriously compete for anything this season, but the dismal 1-10 start put the team well-below expectations. The struggles of the offensive line and rookie quarterback Bryce Young likely did not help Reich’s case.

Related: Derrick Henry scores 2 touchdowns as Panthers drop 10th game of season

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.