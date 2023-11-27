PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Police: Suspects accused of stealing cords for Christmas lights in Gaston County

The Lowell Police Department shared surveillance images of the alleged thieves.
Police are searching for three suspects accused of stealing Christmas lights in Lowell.
Police are searching for three suspects accused of stealing Christmas lights in Lowell.(Lowell Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LOWELL, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are searching for a group of Grinches accused of stealing cords needed for Christmas lights over the weekend in Gaston County.

The Lowell Police Department said three people were involved in the crime at a warehouse on North Main Street and left in a gold, four-door Honda sedan.

Lowell Police initially said surveillance images captured the suspects stealing Christmas lights and snooping around several utility trucks.

Police said the lights and power cords were taken from bucket trucks behind the warehouse. They believe the suspects, who were wearing dark-colored hoodies and pants, may have come to the warehouse twice.

On Monday, Lowell Police said the owner contacted the department after further investigation discovered it was not the Christmas lights that were stolen but only the drop cords.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or their vehicle should contact the Lowell Police Department.

