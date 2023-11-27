Police: Suspects accused of stealing cords for Christmas lights in Gaston County

LOWELL, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are searching for a group of Grinches accused of stealing cords needed for Christmas lights over the weekend in Gaston County.

The Lowell Police Department said three people were involved in the crime at a warehouse on North Main Street and left in a gold, four-door Honda sedan.

Lowell Police initially said surveillance images captured the suspects stealing Christmas lights and snooping around several utility trucks.

Police said the lights and power cords were taken from bucket trucks behind the warehouse. They believe the suspects, who were wearing dark-colored hoodies and pants, may have come to the warehouse twice.

On Monday, Lowell Police said the owner contacted the department after further investigation discovered it was not the Christmas lights that were stolen but only the drop cords.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or their vehicle should contact the Lowell Police Department.

