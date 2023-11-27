PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Police: Stray bullet flies through window at home owned by Elizabeth Dole

1937 era S. Fulton St. home is where Dole and her brother were raised
Police say they found a 9mm round inside of the house.
Police say they found a 9mm round inside of the house.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 9:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury say they believe it was a stray bullet that went through a window of the dining room at a home owned by Salisbury native and former US Senator Elizabeth Dole.

According to the report, a property manager discovered the hole in the window of the house in the 700 block of S. Fulton St. on Saturday. The manager told police that he had been at the house two days earlier and did not notice anything unusual.

Police say they discovered a 9mm round inside the house. Investigators say they don’t know when the shot was fired and that it may have happened some time ago.

The house was the former home for Elizabeth Dole and for her family. She frequently visited the home before her mother passed away in 2004. John Van Hanford and Mary Ella Cathey Hanford, built the house in 1937 and there raised Elizabeth and her brother, the late John Van Hanford, Jr.

