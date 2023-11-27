PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Panthers fire coach Frank Reich amidst 1-10 start; other coaches let go

Reich was in his first season as Carolina’s head coach.
The Panthers confirmed the firing on Monday morning.
By Luke Tucker
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 9:47 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Carolina Panthers have fired head coach Frank Reich after getting off to a 1-10 start in his first season with the team.

“I met with Coach Reich this morning and informed him that he will not continue as head coach of the Carolina Panthers,” owner David Tepper said in a statement. “I want to thank Frank for his dedication and service, and we wish him well.”

Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will serve as the interim head coach while senior assistant Jim Caldwell will serve as a special advisor to offensive coordinator Thomas Brown, who will take over playcalling duties.

Prior to his time with the Panthers, Reich served as the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts from 2018-22, and as an offensive coordinator with the Chargers and Eagles for the four seasons before.

When he was hired by Carolina, Reich was tasked with revamping a Panthers offense that has struggled for the past several years. He was unable to do that, with the offense becoming worse in virtually all aspects, winning just one game.

Under his watch, the Panthers ranked 29th and 30th in points and yards per game, and have not scored more than 15 points since Oct. 15. Carolina has score more than 20 points in just three of its 11 games this season.

Reich had been under fire from fans for weeks, with the offensive woes clearly holding the team back. The Panthers’ defense, which ranks sixth in yards allowed, has kept them in several games this year, including Sunday’s against the Tennessee Titans. Another pitiful offensive showing in Nashville, though, proved to be the metaphorical nail in Reich’s coffin.

The struggles of rookie quarterback Bryce Young and the offensive line likely didn’t help Reich’s case. In 10 games, Young has thrown for nine touchdowns and eight interceptions and has managed just 188 yards per game. He has also been sacked 40 times, which is the second most in the league.

Carolina traded multiple draft picks and star receiver D.J. Moore to get Young with the No. 1 pick.

NFL owners have proven to be less-than-patient with first-year head coaches recently. Just last season, the Denver Broncos fired then head coach Nathaniel Hackett after 15 games. He had a 4-11 record during his time in command. A year earlier, in 2021, the Jacksonville Jaguars fired Urban Meyer after getting off to a 2-11 start.

A handful of other coaches, including two from the Houston Texans - David Culley in 2021 and Lovie Smith in 2022 - have been fired immediately after their first years as head coaches.

Carolina was not expected to seriously compete for anything this season, but the dismal 1-10 start put the team well below expectations. The Panthers have finished with one win just one time (2001) in their 29-season history.

The fate of general manager Scott Fitterer, who put Reich’s team together, is unknown.

In addition to the firing of Frank Reich, the Panthers have also parted ways with quarterbacks coach Josh McCown along with running back coach Duce Staley, the team announced.

Staley, a former running backs coach with the Philadelphia Eagles, was a key piece in the signing of back Miles Sanders.

