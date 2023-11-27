PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Overturned tractor-trailer slows traffic on I-85 S in Charlotte

It was the second crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer on a busy Charlotte highway on Monday.
Crews are working to clear the scene after a tractor-trailer overturned on Interstate 85 South...
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A tractor-trailer has overturned in the southbound lanes of Interstate 85 near Moores Chapel Road in Charlotte.

Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the call came in just after 1 p.m. Monday for the overturned truck.

There were no injuries in this crash and crews are working to clear the scene, according to the highway patrol.

Medic said crews did not respond.

Tractor-trailer overturns on Interstate 85 southbound

A tractor-trailer has overturned on the southbound side of Interstate 85 near Moores Chapel Road in Charlotte. This is a live look from the N.C. Department of Transportation cameras.

Posted by WBTV News on Monday, November 27, 2023

It was the second crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer on a busy Charlotte highway on Monday.

The first happened Monday morning on the ramp from Interstate 77 South to Westinghouse Boulevard.

Real-time traffic maps can be viewed here.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

