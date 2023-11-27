Overturned tractor-trailer slows traffic on I-85 S in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A tractor-trailer has overturned in the southbound lanes of Interstate 85 near Moores Chapel Road in Charlotte.

Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the call came in just after 1 p.m. Monday for the overturned truck.

There were no injuries in this crash and crews are working to clear the scene, according to the highway patrol.

Medic said crews did not respond.

It was the second crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer on a busy Charlotte highway on Monday.

The first happened Monday morning on the ramp from Interstate 77 South to Westinghouse Boulevard.

