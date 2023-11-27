One hurt after cars collide, one runs into building

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was hurt after his BMW ran into and under a building just off Highway 801 in western Rowan County.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper on the scene, the crash happened just after 12:20 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 801 and Graham and Hall roads.

Troopers say a Toyota passenger car ran the stop sign at the end of Graham Road and hit a BMW traveling on Highway 801. The BMW ran off the road and across the railroad tracks, and into an old storage building.

Emergency responders worked for several minutes to shore up the structure and rescue the driver of the BMW.

The driver was taken from the scene by Rowan County EMS. Two people in the Toyota were not hurt, according to the highway patrol.

Troopers said the driver of the Toyota was at fault for running the stop sign. There was no alcohol impairment, the trooper noted.

