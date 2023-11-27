Officials: Crash involving overturned tanker truck on I-77 ramp slowing traffic in Charlotte

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash involving an overturned tanker truck has partially closed a southwest Charlotte interstate ramp on Monday morning.

The crash happened on the ramp from I-77 South to Westinghouse Boulevard, officials confirmed.

The NC Department of Transportation (NCDOT) said the right lane on the ramp is closed.

Charlotte Fire is on scene and said to expect heavy delays. NCDOT expects the crash to be cleared by about 9:45 a.m.

Medic said one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear what led up to the crash.

Real-time traffic maps can be viewed here.

