NCDOT: Separate interstate crashes slowing traffic on I-77, I-85

Both crashes happened around 4 a.m. on Monday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:48 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Separate interstate crashes are slowing traffic in the Charlotte region on Monday morning.

The first crash happened on I-77 North near Woodlawn Road in Mecklenburg County, while the other happened on I-85 near Poplar Tent Road in Cabarrus County. Both incidents happened around 4 a.m., the NC Department of Transportation (NCDOT) said.

The crash on I-77 is expected to be cleared by 6 a.m. The one on I-85 should be cleared by 7 a.m.

NCDOT expects both wrecks to have significant impacts on traffic.

It is unclear if anyone was hurt in either crash.

Real-time traffic maps can be viewed here.

Download the free WBTV News app for traffic and weather updates.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

