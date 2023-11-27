PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
‘Good.’ Fans sound off after Panthers fire head coach Frank Reich

New year, same story.
The Panthers confirmed the firing on Monday morning.
By Connor Lomis
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - New year, same story.

The Carolina Panthers announced Monday first-year head coach Frank Reich was fired after a 1-10 start to the 2023 season.

Deja vu, right?

In October of 2022, the Panthers did the same for former head coach Matt Rhule after beginning the season 1-4.

Fans are not happy... and have a right to be. Three head coaches later, Carolina hasn’t had a winning season since 2017.

“Good” most comments read on WBTV’s Facebook post. “About time” was another popular one.

Two first-round picks since that winning season -- RB Christian McCaffrey and WR DJ Moore -- were traded and had breakout seasons in 2023. 2019 first-round pick LB Brian Burns still hasn’t agreed on a contract. 2021 first-round pick CB Jaycee Horn can’t seem to stay healthy. 2022 first-round pick OT Ickey Ekwonu struggled at left tackle.

A quick refresher here: The Chicago Bears traded the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to Carolina in exchange for two first-round picks (2024, 2025) and DJ Moore. Of course, the Panthers used that 2023 first-round pick to select QB Bryce Young.

The kicker: Currently, the Panthers, who are in line to receive the No. 1 overall pick in 2024, will hand it off to the Bears instead. Down yet another head coach, staring at the worst record in the NFL and having no 2024 first-round pick is rough.

Naturally, blame circulates to different areas, but the most liked comment on WBTV’s Facebook post reads:

“It’s been downhill since the owner arrived!”

