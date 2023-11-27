‘Good.’ Fans sound off after Panthers fire head coach Frank Reich

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - New year, same story.

The Carolina Panthers announced Monday first-year head coach Frank Reich was fired after a 1-10 start to the 2023 season.

Deja vu, right?

In October of 2022, the Panthers did the same for former head coach Matt Rhule after beginning the season 1-4.

Fans are not happy... and have a right to be. Three head coaches later, Carolina hasn’t had a winning season since 2017.

“Good” most comments read on WBTV’s Facebook post. “About time” was another popular one.

Two first-round picks since that winning season -- RB Christian McCaffrey and WR DJ Moore -- were traded and had breakout seasons in 2023. 2019 first-round pick LB Brian Burns still hasn’t agreed on a contract. 2021 first-round pick CB Jaycee Horn can’t seem to stay healthy. 2022 first-round pick OT Ickey Ekwonu struggled at left tackle.

A quick refresher here: The Chicago Bears traded the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to Carolina in exchange for two first-round picks (2024, 2025) and DJ Moore. Of course, the Panthers used that 2023 first-round pick to select QB Bryce Young.

The kicker: Currently, the Panthers, who are in line to receive the No. 1 overall pick in 2024, will hand it off to the Bears instead. Down yet another head coach, staring at the worst record in the NFL and having no 2024 first-round pick is rough.

Naturally, blame circulates to different areas, but the most liked comment on WBTV’s Facebook post reads:

“It’s been downhill since the owner arrived!”

