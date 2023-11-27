PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Gas prices dip below $3 in Charlotte for first time in months

A GasBuddy survey revealed the average price per gallon is $2.97.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 9:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The average price of gas in the Charlotte area has dropped below $3 per gallon for the first time in months.

According to a GasBuddy survey, the average price per gallon is $2.97, down about three cents from last week. Diesel is also down about five cents over the past week, averaging $4.23 per gallon.

Gas prices are now 26 cents lower than they were a month ago, which is about the same as the national average.

Across the country, GasBuddy said the average gallon of gas costs $3.21. In North Carolina, the average price is $3.04.

“With the national average price of gasoline declining for the 10th straight week, motorists are enjoying the longest downward trend at the pump since the summer of 2022,” GasBuddy’s Patrick De Haan said. “The timing couldn’t be better as Americans head into the holidays, leaving them with more in their wallets at a time of year many start to spend on gifts.”

This week’s average in Charlotte is the lowest for the week of Nov. 27 since 2020, and is currently the lowest it has been since the week of Jan. 2, according to a WBTV check.

Drivers can find the cheapest gas prices in the area here.

Related: Sheetz offering $1.99 gas for ‘Tanks-giving’ week

