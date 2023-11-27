PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Franz Wagner, Cole Anthony score 30 each in Magic’s 7th straight win

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) gets off a shot in front of Charlotte Hornets center...
Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) gets off a shot in front of Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(John Raoux | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 9:05 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Franz Wagner and Cole Anthony scored 30 points each to help the Orlando Magic pull away for a 130-117 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday night and extend their win streak to seven straight games.

Anthony scored 17 points in the fourth quarter, keying a rally that helped the Magic stretch their lead as high as 16 points. He also finished with seven rebounds and seven assists. Paolo Banchero had 23 points and eight assists.

Miles Bridges led the Hornets with 23 points and 10 rebounds.

Terry Rozier, playing for the first time since Nov. 4 after missing nine games with a groin strain, had 22 points and nine assists for Charlotte, and Brandon Miller added 20 points.

The win streak is Orlando’s longest since a nine-game streak from Dec. 23, 2010 to Jan. 12, 2011.

The Magic led by only three when Anthony drove for a 3-point play with 10:12 remaining in the game. He then stole a pass and got it to Wagner for two free throws. Charlotte never again got the lead under five.

Caleb Houstan scored six points on one possession to help Orlando build a 9-point lead in the second quarter. Miller flagrantly fouled Houstan on a shot attempt. After Houstan made all three free throws, the Magic retained possession and Houstan hit a 3-pointer. Those were his only points of the game.

The Hornets found themselves down 61-57 after a first half in which they shot 59.5% (25 for 42).

UP NEXT

Hornets: Visit New York on Tuesday.

Magic: Host Washington on Wednesday.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Most Read

Officials with the sheriff's office, along with animal control officers, successfully got the...
Dog missing for 2 months found alive on mountain by hikers, reunited with owner
Federal court records show that Casey Parsons has been transferred out of federal prison after...
Federal prison time served, Casey Parsons now serving life in state prison
Chris Nagus said he saw a mess outside his train window, looking out at trash, construction...
View from this ‘Polar Express’ train ride not so jolly for families, riders say
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
Life at Sea Cruises says it had to cancel its three-year inaugural cruise because it doesn't...
The 3-year cruise is canceled, leaving guests out hundreds of thousands of dollars

Latest News

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against...
Derrick Henry scores 2 touchdowns as Panthers drop 10th game of season
YAS MARINA CIRCUIT, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - NOVEMBER 26: An Etihad Boeing 787 Dreamliner in...
A season of struggle ends in disappointment for Kannapolis-based Haas F1 Team
Joey Aguilar threw four touchdown passes and Appalachian State blew past Georgia Southern 55-27...
Aguilar throws 4 touchdown passes, Appalachian State advances to Sun Belt title game
Quarterback Carter Peevy ran for two touchdowns in the second quarter and the Mercer defense...
Peevy runs for 2 TDs, Mercer stymies Gardner-Webb 17-7 for first FCS playoff win