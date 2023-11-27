PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Firefighters: East Charlotte apartment fire intentionally set, causes $35K in damage

The fire was reported on Woodbend Drive on Sunday morning.
The fire was set on Woodbend Drive in the area of the Devonwood and Woodlands apartments on...
The fire was set on Woodbend Drive in the area of the Devonwood and Woodlands apartments on Sunday morning.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:09 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A fire at an east Charlotte apartment complex was intentionally set on Sunday morning, firefighters said.

The fire was reported on Woodbend Drive, in the area of the Devonwood and Woodlands apartments, around 5:45 a.m.

The Charlotte Fire Department said flames were showing from the outside of a maintenance garage door and caused about $35,000 in damage.

Firefighters were able to control the blaze in about 13 minutes.

Officials said nobody was hurt in the incident.

Anyone with information about the fire should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Related: Firefighters: Suspect arrested after fire intentionally set at west Charlotte apartment

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the sheriff's office, along with animal control officers, successfully got the...
Dog missing for 2 months found alive on mountain by hikers, reunited with owner
Federal court records show that Casey Parsons has been transferred out of federal prison after...
Federal prison time served, Casey Parsons now serving life in state prison
Life at Sea Cruises says it had to cancel its three-year inaugural cruise because it doesn't...
The 3-year cruise is canceled, leaving guests out hundreds of thousands of dollars
CFD assisted the Steele Creek Fire Department in fighting the fire that occurred in the 1300...
3 firefighters injured in Steele Creek house fire Sunday morning
Chris Nagus said he saw a mess outside his train window, looking out at trash, construction...
View from this ‘Polar Express’ train ride not so jolly for families, riders say

Latest News

Bennie Deyon Anthony Calvin, 44, of Linwood was charged.
Traffic stop leads to recovery of stolen gun, drugs
CATS made modifications to its bus schedule last month.
Charlotte City Council expected to vote on contract for new CATS bus-operating company
The 30,000-square-foot facility on Cabarrus Avenue West (home of the former Cabarrus County...
Santa + Safety: A Cabarrus County EMS holiday bash
Tara Nylese is the local best-selling author of Mindfulness in Everyday Life, which earned top...
Rowan Chamber December meeting to focus on ‘10 Minute Mindfulness’