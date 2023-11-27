Firefighters: East Charlotte apartment fire intentionally set, causes $35K in damage

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A fire at an east Charlotte apartment complex was intentionally set on Sunday morning, firefighters said.

The fire was reported on Woodbend Drive, in the area of the Devonwood and Woodlands apartments, around 5:45 a.m.

The Charlotte Fire Department said flames were showing from the outside of a maintenance garage door and caused about $35,000 in damage.

Firefighters were able to control the blaze in about 13 minutes.

Officials said nobody was hurt in the incident.

Anyone with information about the fire should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

