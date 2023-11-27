East Charlotte man conducting neighborhood patrols to help prevent crime

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - When it comes to crime, it can be hard for police to be everywhere at one time.

That’s why Brian Lutes has made it his mission to help his Stonehaven community by conducting patrols.

Lutes does the patrols under his nonprofit called East Charlotte Area Patrol. He said with his nonprofit and background in law enforcement, he has the legal authority to apprehend individuals engaged in criminal activity under the North Carolina General Statute 15A-404.

“Anytime we get a call about something that is going on, the first thing we do is notify CMPD, ‘hey this is what’s been reported, this is where I’m going, can you get a car started there?’” Lutes explained. “We notify them. They are the number one authority, no question about that. But we can act to detain offenders.”

He said the idea for the nonprofit started back in 2009, with all services being done for free.

”I first moved here in 2006, and around 2009 we started noticing some uptick in criminal activity in the neighborhood,” Lutes said. “We started the patrol back in 2009, we actually started on bicycles covering six square blocks of the neighborhood and it grew from there.”

Lutes said East Charlotte Area Patrol eventually had a patrol car donated to the organization, allowing him to patrol more areas and respond to more calls.

“It might be something like my neighbor is on vacation, there’s a car in her driveway, these guys are on a corner they’re actually fighting, [or] they’re throwing beer bottles at each other,” Lutes said of typical calls.

After living in Stonehaven for 40 years and becoming victim to a home invasion, Karin Brace said seeing Lutes’ presence around brings her peace.

“It was a year and a half ago and I woke up to two men standing in my bedroom at two in the morning,” she said. “He has added definitely a layer of comfort from all that I went through a year and a half ago.”

Other neighbors said they have felt a positive change in the community with the extra set of eyes patrolling the area.

“There’s sometimes you see things or hear things that you wouldn’t necessarily call the police, but something looks a little unusual or raises a question,” Richard Warren said. “So it’s good to have a single point of contact that I can call and say ‘hey this doesn’t look right.’”

“He’s a blessing,” neighbor Shirley Brown said. “I thank God he’s in my community.”

Lutes said he wants to expand his mission and help other areas of the city plagued with crime. Whether it be him patrolling the area or helping neighborhoods set up their own nonprofits for patrols.

“I’m more than willing to show people how you can go about doing this, the legalities of it. What you can and can’t do,” he said. “But again, I wouldn’t recommend someone getting out here and doing it without the proper training.”

To contact Lutes for information or help, email East Charlotte Area Patrol at ContactSCP@yahoo.com.

