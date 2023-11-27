Crash involving overturned logging truck slowing traffic in Lancaster Co.

INDIAN LAND, S.C. (WBTV) - A crash involving an overturned logging truck is backing up traffic in Lancaster County on Monday afternoon.

The crash happened at the intersection of Highway 521 South and Red Ventures Drive in Indian Land.

Pictures from the scene showed the truck tipped over on its side with a slew of logs spread across the road. A wrecker was also spotted at the scene.

Traffic maps show significant backups in the area.

It is unclear what led up to the crash or if anyone was hurt.

