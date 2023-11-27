PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Crash involving overturned logging truck slowing traffic in Lancaster Co.

The crash happened at the intersection of Highway 521 South and Red Ventures Drive.
An overturned logging truck has spread debris across Highway 521 just on the South Carolina...
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
INDIAN LAND, S.C. (WBTV) - A crash involving an overturned logging truck is backing up traffic in Lancaster County on Monday afternoon.

The crash happened at the intersection of Highway 521 South and Red Ventures Drive in Indian Land.

Pictures from the scene showed the truck tipped over on its side with a slew of logs spread across the road. A wrecker was also spotted at the scene.

Traffic maps show significant backups in the area.

It is unclear what led up to the crash or if anyone was hurt.

Real-time traffic maps can be viewed here.

Download the free WBTV News app for traffic and weather updates.

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

