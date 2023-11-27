PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
CMPD: 3 arrested in separate car break-ins within 8 hours

The incidents happened from 7 p.m. on November 26 to about 2 a.m. on November 27.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three suspects were arrested in separate car break-ins within eight hours around the Charlotte area, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

First Break-In

It happened on November 26 on North Graham Street, and a 25-year-old suspect was apprehended for vehicle break-in and drug possession.

Second Break-In

It happened on November 26 around 10 p.m. on North Davidson Street, and a juvenile suspect was apprehended on electronic monitoring.

Third Break-In

It occurred on November 27 around 2 a.m. on South Mint Street; a juvenile suspect was apprehended, and two firearms were seized.

“A big shout-out to all the officers involved!” CMPD wrote.

