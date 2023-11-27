Charlotte City Council expected to vote on contract for new CATS bus-operating company

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For months WBTV investigative reporter David Hodges has been looking into the Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS), from violent encounters, to safety inspections and driver shortages.

The investigations have repeatedly uncovered serious violations and have prompted policy and leadership changes.

On Monday night, the City of Charlotte is expected to make a change in the company that oversees CATS buses.

RATP Dev, the company that has overseen CATS’s bus service since 2003, did not enter a bid to continue beyond February 2024.

The city appears poised to enter into a new $80 million contract with a company called National Express Transit. That company already runs bus systems in Greensboro, Durham and Charleston.

With that potential new contract, a new approach to managing the bus service is expected, with the general manager planned to report directly to the CATS COO.

here will also be more performance standards that come with incentives if they are met, as well as a program similar to a “secret shopper,” with people on the bus who will monitor things like driver/rider interaction, safety and the overall experience.

A vote on the awarding of a new contract is expected to be voted on during City Council’s meeting Monday night.

