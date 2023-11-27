Avery County Schools operating on two-hour delay due to potential for black ice

AVERY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Below-freezing temperatures and the potential for black ice has caused Avery County Schools to operate on a two-hour delay on Monday.

The district said the freezing temperatures and wet roads have made the icy conditions possible.

Faculty and staff should report to school at 9 a.m., the district said.

Temperatures Monday morning could drop as low as 26 degrees in Avery County, made chillier by a brisk wind.

