Avery County Schools operating on two-hour delay due to potential for black ice

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AVERY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Below-freezing temperatures and the potential for black ice has caused Avery County Schools to operate on a two-hour delay on Monday.

The district said the freezing temperatures and wet roads have made the icy conditions possible.

Faculty and staff should report to school at 9 a.m., the district said.

Temperatures Monday morning could drop as low as 26 degrees in Avery County, made chillier by a brisk wind.

Stay tuned to WBTV for the latest news and weather updates.

Also Read: Appalachian Ski Mountain delays opening of slopes due to above-average temperatures

Watch continuous news coverage here:

