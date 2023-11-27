Avery County Schools operating on two-hour delay due to potential for black ice
The district said freezing temperatures and wet roads have made the icy conditions possible.
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AVERY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Below-freezing temperatures and the potential for black ice has caused Avery County Schools to operate on a two-hour delay on Monday.
The district said the freezing temperatures and wet roads have made the icy conditions possible.
Faculty and staff should report to school at 9 a.m., the district said.
Temperatures Monday morning could drop as low as 26 degrees in Avery County, made chillier by a brisk wind.
