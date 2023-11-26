A season of struggle ends in disappointment for Kannapolis-based Haas F1 Team

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis-based MoneyGram Haas F1 Team finished the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – Round 23 of the 2023 FIA Formula 1 World Championship, with Nico Hulkenberg 15th, and Kevin Magnussen 20th on Sunday at the Yas Marina Circuit.

“It’s been a tough season for us, which started well but didn’t get any better, as everyone else got better,” said Team Principal Guenther Steiner. “We ended up fighting all season, so now we need to work hard over the winter to get a better car out there as there are a lot of things within this team that are good. We’ve got a race team which is always ready to race, and a team who wants to do well, we just need to get better with the performance of the car – then we will be okay. It’s not an easy task but everyone is rolling their sleeves up and working hard to achieve it.”

Hulkenberg started from eighth place on Pirelli P Zero Yellow medium tires but unfortunately relinquished ground on the opening lap, slipping to 12th position. The German ran a conventional two-stop strategy, coming in on lap 14 for White hard tires, before making another stop on lap 33 for a new set of the hard compound. Hulkenberg took the checkered flag in 15th.

“The positives for me are how I’ve felt during this season,” Hulkenberg said. “My hunger to drive, to be competing in Formula 1, be back in the competition, that’s been really fun and good. Even with the difficult Sundays, I’ve been enjoying it and I’m hungry for more, so that’s positive news. Otherwise, today was the story of the season, we just don’t have enough pace. Degradation wasn’t necessarily the problem today, it was just pace, we couldn’t keep up with the faster cars. We’ve put it to bed now and hopefully we’ll have some better tools next year.”

Magnussen started the evening from 17th place on the grid, also on medium tires, and maintained position through the opening lap. The Dane ran an off-set tire strategy, pitting after just four laps to switch onto hard tires, before coming in again on lap 22 for one more set of hard rubber. Magnussen completed the season finale in 20th place.

“I think the only positive today is that it was the last race,” Magnussen said. “We can close this season now and look forward to next year. It’s not been a good year for us, we haven’t developed at the rate we should’ve, or at all. We started the year in an okay position, but we lost out to the competition in the development race. It’s going to be a big winter for us to catch up, but I believe we can do it.”

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team finishes the 2023 season in 10th position in the Constructors’ Championship.

Up front World Champion Max Verstappen cruised to his 19th victory of the season – extending his own record – ahead of Charles Leclerc and George Russell.

