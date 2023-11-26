Peevy runs for 2 TDs, Mercer stymies Gardner-Webb 17-7 for first FCS playoff win

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Quarterback Carter Peevy ran for two touchdowns in the second quarter and the Mercer defense made that stand up for a 17-7 win over Gardner-Webb in the Bears’ first-ever game in the FCS playoffs.(WBTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 12:39 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
MACON, Ga. (AP) — Quarterback Carter Peevy ran for two touchdowns in the second quarter and the Mercer defense made that stand up for a 17-7 win over Gardner-Webb on Saturday in the Bears’ first-ever game in the FCS playoffs.

Mercer held the Runnin’ Bulldogs, who average 344 yards a game, to 280 yards and 21 points below their average while forcing three turnovers. Myles Weston had two interceptions, the second in the final minute, and Caden Camese recovered a fumble.

The Bears (9-3), who have won five straight, earned a visit to top-seeded and defending championship South Dakota State, which is riding a 25-game winning streak, next weekend.

Peevy capped a 67-yard drive early in the second quarter with a 2-yard touchdown run. On the Bears’ next possession, starting on their 14, Peevy went 72-yards untouched on the fifth snap for what proved to be the winning points.

Gardner-Webb (7-5), which won its first FCS playoff game last year in the first round, quickly responded with a seven-play, 72-yard drive. Jaylen King connected with Karim Page for a 3-yard score.

After that the Runnin’ Bulldogs only got into Mercer territory twice, on the first two drives of the second half. First they punted from midfield and then missed a 45-yard field goal attempt.

Mercer got some breathing room with a short field goal with 8:48 to play. The Bears only had 289 total yards with Peevy sacked five times. Ty French, who became the school and Big South record for sacks, ran his total to 33.5 with three more.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

